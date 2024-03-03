Gary Neville Identifies Three Games That Could Influence Erik Ten Hag’s Sack

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville, has revealed that the club’s performance in three big fixtures could determine if the club’s new part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will keep coach Erik ten Hag.

Sir Ratcliffe completed his 25 percent takeover of Manchester United in February which gives him the power to be in control of the club’s football operations.

This means that the British billionaire has the final say in the club’s managerial and players departments of the club.

Hence, coach Erik Ten Hag is believed to be on the edge of losing his job as the club’s coach due to how his team has been performing especially this season.

Neville is suggesting that the woeful start of the coach could be forgiven if the Dutch tactician performs well in United’s two games against Liverpool and the ongoing Premier League clash with Manchester City.

United are expected to meet with Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final on March 17. They will meet with Liverpool again but this time around in the Premier League on April 7.

At the time of writing, Manchester United were clashing with Manchester City at the Etihad. The Red Devils were leading 1-0 courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s 8th-minute strike.

“Ten Hag’s got two [games] against Liverpool and one against City. I do think they’re defining games,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“The new owners will probably make their call after those games.”