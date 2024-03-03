Cesc Fabregas Predicts Sheffield United Vs Arsenal Clash

Former Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, believes Sheffield United stands no chance against his former club on Monday night, March 4.

At 9 p.m. on Monday, Mikel Arteta and his boys will travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United in their Premier League matchday 27 encounter.

Ahead of the game, the Gunners who have recorded four wins and one draw in their last five meetings with Sheffield United have an 83 percent chance of beating their hosts.

Unlike the bottom-placed Sheffield United which need to beat the Gunners to continue their push to leave the relegation zone, Arsenal need to win the game to continue with their push to win the league title.

Arsenal are going into the Monday night clash sitting in the third spot with 58 points in 26 games after 18 wins, four draws, and four defeats so far this season.

Ahead of the Sheffield United vs Arsenal Premier League clash, Cesc Fabregas has backed the Gunners to claim the maximum three points.

The retired Spain international said: “I see Arsenal at the moment as too strong. I see them confident.

“I know they lost against Porto, but I think in the Premier League nowadays they are two levels up and I believe that they know exactly what they’re doing.

“I’m sure they believe, and they’re pushing from the staff point of view to win this game more than anything because these games win titles.

“There’s a bit of everything but, at the moment, I see Arsenal a little bit too strong to be dropping points there.”