‘S3x For Roles Victims Are Paid Peanuts After Production’ – BBNaija’s BamBam Narrates Experience

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate cum Nollywood actress, Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bambam, has said the issue of ‘sex for roles’ in the Nigerian movie industry is a “scam”.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known while speaking in the latest episode of the Secrets Behind the Scenes podcast.

According to her, filmmakers used ‘sex for role’ to exploit overzealous young actresses and often end up not fulfilling their promises of giving them major roles after sleeping with them.

She urged aspiring actresses not to fall prey to ‘sex for roles’, stressing that it is not worth it because they are paid little amount of money after production.

Bambam recalled how a producer gave her keys to his hotel room after casting her in a movie role.

She said, “Sex for roles is a scam. It’s not worth it. Some of them [victims] what they are paying them at the end of that production is not more than N50,000, N100,000. Don’t be deceived o! It’s a lie. It [sex for role] is a scam.

“The one that I did waka pass that dem give me N5,000 and the guy [filmmaker] was giving me his hotel room key to hold. Ah! I don’t want to mention names.”