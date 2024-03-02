‘Hold Harrysong Responsible If Anything Happens To Me, My Kids’ – Wife Cries Out

Alexer Harry, wife of Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has cried out online.

This comes a few weeks after Alexer announced she is officially done with their marriage.

Naija News recalls that Harrysong had, in a series of WhatsApp chats which emerged online, body-shamed and insulted his wife for giving birth to only female children.

Also, in the chats, the singer compared his wife and side chick, bragging that the latter was better than his wife.

After the backlash online, Harrysong appealed to his fans to respect his privacy during “this challenging time”.

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, Alexer called the singer a deadbeat father, stressing that Harrysong should be held responsible if anything happens to her or her kids.

She wrote, “@iamharrysong If anything happens to my kids, you’ll be held responsible. Deadbeat”

Meanwhile, Harrysong has claimed that marriage is not for the rich, educated or wise.

Naija News reports that Harrysong stated this in the wake of the marriage crash between Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW and his wife, Shiela Courage.

In the post via Instagram, the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner said wealth and education cannot stop a marriage from breaking up; instead, humility, selflessness, patience and the ability to serve one’s partner.

He added that anyone who is proud and not selfless has no business getting married.