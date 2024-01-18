Harrysong Sends Message To Fans Over Marital Crisis, Makes Emotional Plea

Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, aka Harrysong, has sent a message to his fans over the marital crisis in his home.

Recall that earlier reports had indicated that the singer had shamed and insulted his wife for giving birth to only female children.

An alleged chat making the rounds on social media had shown the singer insulting and body shaming his wife.

Reacting to the ongoing saga, Harrysong appealed to his fans to respect his privacy during ‘’this challenging time”.

He wrote on his Instagram page, “After much reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to put out this to my fans and well wishers.

“While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making round on social media, I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family’s privacy this period.

“I kindly request for your outmost understanding please. Thanks for the love and support.”

‘Collecting 100 Percent Of My Royalties For More Than Seven Years Is Not Fair’ – Harrysong Calls Out Kcee

Meanwhile, Harrysong has called out his former label boss, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, over his royalties.

Naija News reports that the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner, in a post via his Instagram page, alleged that Kcee has been collecting the royalties of his songs for over seven years.

The singer appealed to the 5 Star music boss to refund his money and release his songs.

Harrysong added that Kcee should take his percentage and give him what rightfully belongs to him.

He wrote, “I’m here to beg you all to help me and follow me beg Kingsley Okonkwo, known as Kcee, to refund my money and release my songs.

“For more than 7 years now, he’s been the one collecting 100 percent of my Royalties from Reggae Blues, baba for the Girls, samankwe, better Pikin, oteshe, and call my bag songs. He collects one hundred percent of all my royalties. It’s not fair.

“At least, he can take his percentage and give me what is rightfully mine.

“I started this by begging na beg I dey beg am, I know he likes to bully, he’s the power mike, help me beg him, he should at least be fair to give me what is rightfully mine.

Story continues below advertisement

“May God not let us work and another man just be reaping our hard end sweet in Jesus name.”