‘I’m Officially Done’ – Harrysong’s Wife Announces, Days After Husband Confirmed Their Marriage Crisis

The wife of Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has hinted at the crash of their marriage following a cryptic post via her Instagram page on Monday night.

Recall that earlier reports had indicated that the singer, in a series of WhatsApp chats that emerged online, body-shamed and insulted his wife for giving birth to only female children.

Also, in the alleged chats, the singer made a comparison between his wife and side chick, bragging that the latter was better than his wife.

Reacting to the ongoing saga, Harrysong appealed to his fans to respect his privacy during “this challenging time”.

However, in a post shared on her Instagram page, the singer’s wife wrote, “I’m done officially. God help me.”

Meanwhile, Harrysong has claimed that marriage is not for the rich, educated or wise.

Naija News reports that Harrysong stated this in the wake of the marriage crash between Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW and his wife, Shiela Courage.

In the post via Instagram, the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner said wealth and education cannot stop a marriage from breaking up; instead, humility, selflessness, patience and the ability to serve one’s partner.

He added that anyone who is proud and not selfless has no business getting married.