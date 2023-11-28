You Have No Business Getting Married If You’re Wise, Rich Or Educated – HarrySong

Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has claimed that Marriage is not for the rich, educated or wise.

Naija News reports that Harrysong stated this in the wake of the marriage crash between Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW and his wife, Shiela Courage.

In the post via Instagram, the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner said wealth and education cannot stop a marriage from breaking up; instead, humility, selflessness, patience and the ability to serve one’s partner.

He added that anyone who is proud and not selfless has no business getting married.

He wrote, “Marriage is not for the wise, it is not for the educated nor for the rich. It’s not for the righteous and the over-sabis because none of these can keep you married. if you cannot be humble, selfless, tolerant, patient, accomodate and serve humanity. That your partner is humanity, you can’t humbly serve him or her? Don’t get married. Generation of pride, selfishness and over sabi.”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has opined that marriage is overrated, so she does not want to marry her lover, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paulo.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known on YouTube’s latest episode of her TV show, which featured veteran singer, Charly Boy, as a guest.

The mother of two disclosed that she and the famous music executive cum show promoter, Paulo, are enjoying their relationship despite not being married.

She said they don’t want to get married to each other because they feel that marriage is overrated.