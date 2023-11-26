Why I Don’t Want To Marry Paulo – Iyabo Ojo Opens Up

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has opined that marriage is overrated, so she does not want to marry her lover, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paulo.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known on YouTube’s latest episode of her TV show, which featured veteran singer, Charly Boy, as a guest.

The mother of two disclosed that she and the famous music executive cum show promoter, Paulo, are enjoying their relationship despite not being married.

She said they don’t want to get married to each other because they feel that marriage is overrated.

She said: “I am enjoying my relationship. I am enjoying it. Luckily for me, he [Paulo Okoye] also doesn’t believe in marriage. We feel like it is overrated.”

Charly Boy concurred: “I agree with you that marriage is overrated. My son called me the other day and said, ‘Dad, why can’t people have a contract and say we will just do five years in marriage and if we are lucky and happy, we renew the contract?’

“It sounds funny but you know, there are different coping mechanisms because these days, marriage is not what it used to be when our parents got married. Marriage is a little bit muddled up now. And people are a little bit more individualistic than they used to be before. Nobody wants to serve anybody. Everybody wants to get their own. So, that’s where the problem starts.”