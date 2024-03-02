Five Suspects Arrested With Truckload Of Vandalized Railway Tracks In Niger

The Nigerian military has arrested five criminals at Sarkin Pawa, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, alleged to have damaged railroad tracks and sleepers.

While parading the suspects in Minna on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, CP, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, detailed that the suspected vandals were intercepted by men of the Nigerian army.

The Niger police commissioner said the suspects were reported to be in possession of a truckload of vandalized items.

He said, “The suspects were intercepted and arrested by the military components at Sarkin Pawa with an RAF truck vehicle with registration number KTN 246 YZ along Katima Bridge, Sarkin Pawa, fully loaded with railway tracks and sleepers suspected to have been vandalised from the railway site.”

The suspects are Adekunle Saheed, 44, of Oyo State; Saifullahi Umar, 36, of Katsina State; Awal Mansir, 25 of Katsina State; Kabiru Lawal, 36 of Katsina State; and Aminu, 19 of Katsina State.

Naija News reports that the CP disclosed that during police interrogation, Adekunle Saheed admitted that his boss, Engr. Ali instructed him via phone conversation to hire a truck and transport railway infrastructure from Katama village, Kaduna, to Kwara state.

Danmamman stated that the police are committed to keeping the state safe from all sorts of criminal activity.