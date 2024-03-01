Police Parade Four Suspects In Possession Of 295 Live Ammunition, AK-47 In Niger

At a chicken farm in Sabon-Wuse, Tafa local government area of Niger state, four suspects were taken into custody after being found in possession of an AK-47 rifle and 295 rounds of live ammunition, according to the state’s commissioner of police, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman.

This was disclosed by Danmamman when he paraded the suspects in Minna, stating that the police made the arrests in response to reliable intelligence.

Naija News reports that the suspects, Nuhu Abdullahi, Yahuza Isah, and Mohammed Adamu, all from Dadin-Kowa Sabon-Wuse, Tafa LGA, were arrested at the poultry farm where the guns were discovered.

The police commissioner detailed that after a quick search of the farm’s grounds, live ammo and an AK-47 weapon concealed among several grain bags were found.

The commissioner said, “On February 18, 2024, at about 1410 hrs, based on information received that one Nuhu Abdullahi of a poultry farm in the Sabon-Wuse area of Tafa LGA was suspected to be among the hoodlums terrorizing the area.

“Immediately upon receiving the information, the police operatives attached to Tafa Div, with the Tactical Support Team (TST) led by the DPO Tafa, mobilized to the poultry farm along Garam/Bwari road via Sabon-Wuse and arrested the suspects in connection to the information.”

One of the suspects, Nuhu Abdullahi, admitted under questioning that he received N295,000 from his older brother Ibrahim Abdullahi to buy weapons and ammunition for his evil schemes in Mangu, Plateau State.

He said Ibrahim Abdullahi was also arrested and confessed to the crime.

Yahuza Isah was identified as the one who aided and connected Nuhu Abdullahi to Mohammed Adamu, a vigilante man in Sabon-Wuse.