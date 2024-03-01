Police Arrest 132 Suspected Armed Robbers, Kidnappers, Illicit Drug Dealers In Kano

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of 132 individuals for various crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and drug trafficking.

The State Police commissioner, Hussaini Gumel, gave details of the arrest on Friday, stating that the suspects were apprehended within a span of two months across different areas of the state.

The suspects arrested include 65 alleged thugs (Yandaba), 22 suspected thieves, 25 individuals involved in drug-related activities, 11 kidnapping suspects, and 9 individuals suspected of engaging in illegal Forex trading from the beginning of the year until now, Naija News understands.

During a press briefing in Kano, Gumel highlighted that the command also detained individuals involved in stealing motor vehicles, motorcycles, tricycles, human trafficking, and fraudulent activities, among others, throughout this period.

Furthermore, Gumel disclosed that the police successfully rescued four individuals who were kidnapped and two victims of human trafficking, in addition to recovering various items and goods during the operations.

These recoveries consist of two AK-47 rifles, one locally manufactured pump-action rifle, and four live cartridges.

Gumel disclosed further that from January 1 to date, all forms of major crimes, such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, car theft, drug dealings, and thuggery, had significantly been reduced in all parts of the state.

“The previous threats of daylight and night mobile phone armed robbery are now a story of the past, with no single record in the last two months,” he said, adding that the police command has been supported to fight more than two decades of public outcry on cases of missing children, abduction, and kidnapping of minors.

“The trend has been significantly surmounted as further efforts are ongoing to recover more and to unite the children with their biological parents,” Gumel added.

Gumel also mentioned that the operation successfully dismantled trans-border syndicates of motor vehicle thieves, resulting in the arrest and recovery of a significant number of stolen vehicles.

Regarding illicit drug activities, the command effectively disrupted the chain of drug dealings by apprehending numerous drug dealers and seizing a large quantity of illicit drugs.

In response to banditry in the border local government areas of the 17 front-line states, Gumel highlighted the collaborative efforts with other security services in conducting raids and joint operations.

This, he said, led to the clearance of bandits’ camps and hideouts, ultimately reducing incidents of banditry, kidnapping, and other related crimes.

The Police Commissioner stressed that the command’s community policing initiatives had successfully minimized the seasonal farmer/herder clashes in Makoda, Sumaila, and Tudun Wada local government areas through continuous engagement with the local communities.

“Robust collaborative policing and the sustained synergy with all security agencies in the state have been one of the vehicles yielding the positive results the police command is achieving.

“All these achievements by the Kano State Police Command were the result of compliance with and following up with the vision, mission, and guidance of the IGP Egbetokun,” Vanguard quoted Gumel saying.