Family Gives Fresh Update On Funeral Ceremony Of APC Chieftain, Frank Kokori

The family of the former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Frank Kokori, has put aside the Symposium/Lecture and Day of Tributes earlier scheduled for March 4, 2024, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, to kickstart the weeklong burial ceremony.

The latest development was contained in a statement signed by the alternate chairman, Felix Ayanruoh Esq, on behalf of the chairman of the Media Sub-Committee, Kayode Komolafe, Secretary, Ebenezer Adurokiya and Kive Kokori, son of the late foremost unionist, copies of which were made available to journalists on Friday at Ovu, country-home of the Kokoris in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News recalls that the elder statesman died on December 7, 2023, the day he clocked 80 at Mount Horeb Clinic, Warri, where he was receiving treatment for a kidney-related ailment.

The Burial Planning Committee, on behalf of the children and family of the octogenarian in its latest statement, disclosed that other items on the burial ceremony programme will go as scheduled with the Service of Songs held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the deceased’s residence, 20, Odokuma Street, Ovu-Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

The body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain will, on Friday, March 8, 2024, leave St. Francis Hospital Mortuary in a motorcade to his residence for lying in state in preparation for the Funeral Service at St. James Anglican Church, Oviorie-Ovu, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

Interment will take place at the residence, 20, Odokuma Street, Ovu-Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, to be followed immediately thereafter by Reception/Entertainment of guests at Ovu Grammar School, Ovu-Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, a Thanksgiving/Outing Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Oviorie-Ovu, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.