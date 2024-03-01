BREAKING: One Killed, Other Injured As Rival Cult Groups Clash In FUTO

An unfortunate event has occurred at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Owerri, where a student was tragically killed.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that a rival cult group clashed at the institution on Friday morning, leaving multiple persons wounded.

The chaotic incident reportedly started when a group of Imo State University (IMSU) students entered the FUTO campus on motorcycles, sparking a confrontation.

Tragically, during the altercation, the FUTO Man O War commander was fatally stabbed in the neck by one of the IMSU students, leading to his untimely demise.

The loss of life and the injuries sustained have plunged the university community into grief and disbelief, this news platform learnt.

Barely two weeks ago, a 9-year-old male lion killed a zookeeper, identified as Olabode Olawuyi, at the Zoological garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Naija News reports that the Olawuyi, a Veterinary Technologist who has been in charge of the Zoological garden for over a decade, was killed while feeding the wild cats in their den.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement, said other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything to rescue the deceased, but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

While commiserating with Olawuyi’s family, the varsity spokesman said the management had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

He said, “Mr Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about 9 years ago, but, tragically, the male lion killed the man who had been feeding them.

“The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.”

Olarewaju said upon hearing the sad news, the management team, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Adebayo Bamire, abruptly ended an ongoing meeting for an on-the-spot assessment.