Two Arrested, One Injured In Lagos Cult Clash

Two suspects, Hammed Olawale and Japhet Oderinde, have been taken into custody by Lagos State Police Command officers from the Igando Division following a conflict between rival cults.

This was revealed on Sunday on the X handle of the command’s public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Naija News reports that the police spokesman also stated that one Abeeb Fagbohun was found shot and has been taken to the hospital.

He wrote, “20-year-old Hammed Olawale and 23-year-old Japhet Oderinde have been arrested by officers from Igando Division after responding to a distress call that two rival cult groups had gone on rampage.

“The two suspects were found in possession of a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“26-year-old Abeeb Fagbohun was found shot and promptly taken to hospital. Efforts in top gear to arrest fleeing suspects.”

The Nigerian Police Force has made a significant breakthrough in the case of the abduction and murder of Nabeeha, the daughter of a Bwari-based lawyer, with the arrest of a suspected kidnapper.

The arrest is linked to a series of abductions that took place in the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutsen-Alhaji area of the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

In a tragic incident that shook the community, about 19 abductees were taken by bandits, with the kidnappers demanding a colossal ransom of N700 million for nine victims.

Among those kidnapped were Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level Biological Science student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and 13-year-old Folashade Ariyo.

Four hostages, including Nabeeha, were killed by the kidnappers. Nabeeha was abducted with six other siblings, along with their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, from their home at Zuma 1, on the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja, on January 2.

The police, in a statement on Sunday, announced the arrest of 28-year-old Bello Mohammed during a hotel raid in Kaduna on January 20th.

Mohammed was found with N2.25 million in cash, suspected to be part of the ransom money.

Story continues below advertisement

During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of the gang responsible for the kidnapping of Barrister Ariyo’s family members.