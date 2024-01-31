Three Dead As Cult Groups Clash In Ebonyi

Three people have been reported dead following a cult clash in the Oriuzor community, Ezza North Local Government of Ebonyi state.

Naija News reports that the Ebonyi Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the death on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki.

According to Ukandu, there was a report of gunshots and cult members clashing on Sunday at Oriuzor community, and unfortunately, three people were killed as a result of the incident.

The PPRO said, “Two persons have been arrested in connection with the clash, although, the situation has been put under control.

“Our team has been on top of the matter, and investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the root causes of the shootings and killings, though preliminary investigation revealed that there was a cult clash between rival groups in the community.

“We immediately deployed a team of our men to the community, and normalcy has returned to the area.”

Meanwhile, Taraba State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, has disclosed that a group of mobile police officers from the 40 Police Mobile Force in Jalingo recently demonstrated integrity by refusing a bribe of eight million, five hundred thousand Naira (8,500,000:00) offered to them by a suspected kidnapper.

According to him, the suspect was also arrested along the Jalingo-Yola bypass road, while driving a Toyota Starlet with registration number YLA 321 ZY.

Eribo, who spoke yesterday during the parade of suspected criminals arrested by operatives recently, said: “When interrogated, the suspect could not give a satisfactory account of himself, hence a search was conducted on his vehicle, and the following items were recovered in his possession: A cash sum of eight million, five hundred and fifty-five thousand Naira (N8,555,000); seven phones; three thousand unused recharge cards; and four amulets.”