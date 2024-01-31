Police Reject N8.5 Million Bribe From Suspected Kidnapper In Taraba

Taraba State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, has disclosed that a group of mobile police officers from the 40 Police Mobile Force in Jalingo recently demonstrated integrity by refusing a bribe of eight million, five hundred thousand Naira (8,500,000:00) offered to them by a suspected kidnapper.

According to him, the suspect was also arrested along the Jalingo-Yola bypass road, while driving a Toyota Starlet with registration number YLA 321 ZY.

Eribo, who spoke yesterday during the parade of suspected criminals arrested by operatives recently, said: “When interrogated, the suspect could not give a satisfactory account of himself, hence a search was conducted on his vehicle, and the following items were recovered in his possession: A cash sum of eight million, five hundred and fifty-five thousand Naira (N8,555,000); seven phones; three thousand unused recharge cards; and four amulets.

“The suspect bribed the PMF personnel, requesting them to take the whole money and allow him to go, but the PMF personnel refused and arrested him accordingly.

“The case is under investigation, and the suspect will soon be charged in court.”

In the midst of the situation, the 144 Battalion (Rear) of 6 Brigade, stationed in Jalingo, encountered a clash with bandits who had abducted three individuals within the state capital.

According to a statement by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for 6 Brigade, Lt. Olubodunde Oni, the bandits were en route to Yorro when the troops confronted them in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

He said, “Acting on intelligence regarding the movement of the bandits and their victims from Ardo-Kola to Yorro, troops deployed in Apawa village of Yorro Local Government Area swiftly mobilised to the area and trailed the armed group.

“The troops displayed exceptional skill and determination, engaging the criminals with superior firepower.

“This forced the bandits to abandon their three abducted victims.

“We are pleased to report that the rescued individuals have been reunited with their families as we continue on the trail of the kidnappers.”