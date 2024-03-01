Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee Gets Call-up Days After Revealing Knowledge Of Super Eagles

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee has been called up to the Netherlands national team days after he revealed his knowledge of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Joshua Zirkzee was born to a Nigerian mother and Dutch father in the Netherlands which means that he is eligible to play for either of the countries.

Zirkzee would prefer to play for the Dutch national team which he has played for from under 15 to under-21.

In the under-21 level, the 22-year-old center-forward made 19 appearances for the Netherlands and scored 7 goals.

Joshua Zirkzee is currently contracted to Italian Serie A club, Bologna and has scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 28 games in all competitions for the club.

Despite his current form, he has not played for the Netherlands senior team, a development that made him revealed that he was open to playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Days after he made the revelation, the Dutch national team invited him to the national team ahead of the March international break.

The head coach of the Netherlands national team, Ronald Koeman has included Joshua Zirkzee on his 30-man list for two international friendly games against Scotland and Germany respectively.

If the Bologna forward is used in the friendly games, it might be impossible for the Dutch-born footballer to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.