‘I Would Love To Play For Super Eagles’ – Netherlands Under 21 Star Reveals

Netherlands Under 21 star, Joshua Zirkzee has reveled that he would love to play for Nigeria’s national team, Super Eagles in the nearest future.

Zirkzee who is eligible to play for Nigeria through one of his parents is currently having his professional career with Italian side Bologna.

Naija News reports that the 22-year-old, who was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother, has the leverage to feature for the Super Eagles of Nigeria if called up.

However, the former Bayern Munich star currently represents his country of birth the Netherlands.

He has made 19 appearances for the Netherlands U21s, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Zirkzee, who spoke with Algemeen Dagblad via soccernews, said: “But Nigeria is not a country that you just choose because you cannot play for your homeland. The competition there for attackers is perhaps just as great as in the Dutch team.

“Nigeria has Boniface from Leverkusen and Osimhen from Napoli. And they have many more attackers.

“It’s not like I can think for a moment: The Netherlands is not calling, then I will choose Nigeria. Are they even pulling on me? Maybe.

“I’d be grateful if it did happen. If not, I have to make sure they call me. You hope to be there one day.”