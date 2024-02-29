Stop Infringing On The Rights Of Citizens – Kaduna State Security Council Warns Protesters

The Kaduna State Security Council has warned protesters to desist from blocking public roads and harassing innocent citizens.

Naija News understands that residents of Gonin Gora axis of the Kaduna-Abuja road, on Thursday morning, blocked the Kaduna-Abuja road following an attack by bandits in the community on Wednesday night.

Reacting to the development via a statement, the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan revealed that the members of the Security Council dismantled the road blocks erected and subsequently opened up the road for use by motorists.

He said, “The members of the Kaduna State Security Council while interacting with community leaders, expressed dissatisfaction with the menace of blocking roads, a situation which infringes on the rights of citizens and travelers using these roads and other public utilities.

“As of the time of this security update, citizens and motorists are plying the Gonin Gora axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road without obstruction.”

Members of the Security Council include the Commissioner of Police, Audu Ali, Director of Department of State Services, Abdul Adamu Eneche, Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Muhammad Kana, and the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Aruwan.