Premier League Game Between Arsenal And Chelsea Postponed

The Premier League game between Arsenal and Chelsea has been postponed indefinitely due to Chelsea’s qualification for the FA Cup quarter-final round.

Before now, Arsenal and Chelsea were expected to face each other in a London derby on March 16, 2024, but that will not happen until later in the season.

At the time of writing, the Premier League had yet to announce the date for the rescheduled match. However, reports in England claimed that the match could take place in the midweek of matchday 34 (April 20, 2024) or matchday 37 (May 11, 2024).

The postponed London derby means that Arsenal won’t be involved in any football game for at least 19 days after the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Porto on March 12, 2024.

Arsenal’s next game after the Champions League clash is on March 31 against a fellow Premier League title contender, Manchester City.

A statement from the Gunners read, “Our Premier League game against Chelsea, scheduled for Saturday, March 16, has been postponed after the Blues reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

“We were due to take on the West Londoners at Emirates Stadium on that day; however, after Mauricio Pocchetino’s men beat Leeds United in the fifth round on Wednesday night, they will now tackle Leicester City in the last eight of the competition throughout that weekend instead. Details about a new date for that fixture will be announced in due course.”

Note that every other Premier League club involved in the FA Cup quarter-final clash will have their matchday 29 fixture postponed indefinitely due to the Cup game.

Hence, Premier League enthusiasts will be left to watch four league games from the matchday 29 fixtures. The games are:

Luton Town Vs Nottingham Forest

Burnley Vs Brentford

Fulham Vs Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United Vs Aston Villa