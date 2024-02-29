Ini Edo, Chinenye Nworah ‘Fight’ Over Ownership Of Netflix Movie, ‘Shanty Town’

Nollywood actress Ini Edo is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with her colleague, Chinenye Nworah, over the ownership of their 2023 Netflix series, ‘Shanty Town’.

Naija News learnt that Ini had written a cease and desist letter to Netflix and asked the streaming platform not to sign a deal with Nworah for the sequel of the series.

According to the letter which Channels TV obtained, Ini Edo claimed that 5 percent of the proceeds belong to the producers and not just Nworah.

The movie star said Nworah had signed an agreement with two other companies, so the ownership right should be given to three people.

In her response to the legal suit, Nworah dismissed any notion of shared ownership with Ini Edo, describing her claims as false

and malicious.

Meanwhile, Ini Edo has opened up on the reason she is still single despite being 41.

Recall that the mother of one tied the knot to Edo businessman, Philip Ehiagwina in 2008, but the marriage hit the rocks in 2014.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa during the recent episode of her podcast Toke moment, the thespian disclosed that she is looking for someone who would really love her.

She added that she wants a man who would earn her respect and show her kindness.