Why I Am Still Single At 41 – Ini Edo

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has opened up on the reason she is still single despite being 41.

Recall that the mother of one tied the knot to Edo businessman, Philip Ehiagwina in 2008, but the marriage hit the rocks in 2014.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa during the recent episode of her podcast Toke moment, the thespian disclosed that she is looking for someone who would really love her.

She added that she wants a man who would earn her respect and show her kindness.

Ini Edo said, “I am single because i just want somebody that will really love me. I can’t be in a toxic relationship if you can’t give me that protective energy that allows me to respect you. I cannot be with a man that I don’t respect.

“If you can’t earn my respect then we cannot be together. What’s the point! If you get to a point where the man starts to disrespect you, that means you have brought yourself down to a point where I begin to talk back at you, I begin to disrespect you, even if you don’t have it is about how you are able to manage the situation and the people around you: kindness.”