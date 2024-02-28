Victor Osimhen Gifts Young Fan N2.5 Million For Imitating His Style

In an inspiring turn of events, Super Eagles sensation, Victor Osimhen, has extended a generous gift of N2.5 million to a young boy who captured hearts by emulating the football star’s skills and appearance.

The boy, who donned a mask reminiscent of Osimhen’s, became an internet sensation after a video showcasing his football talents went viral.

The clip, which featured the young fan skillfully mimicking Osimhen’s football prowess, was initially shared by popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, on Tuesday.

It wasn’t long before the video caught the attention of Osimhen himself, who was moved by the boy’s admiration and talent.

Eager to connect with his young fan, Osimhen reached out to Ednut, requesting assistance to locate the boy.

Through the collaborative efforts of Ednut and content creator, Eriq Morak, the search extended beyond Nigeria’s borders, eventually finding the boy in Ivory Coast.

Osimhen’s generous gesture highlights the football star’s commitment to giving back to the community and supporting young talents who look up to him.

Giving an update, Ednut wrote, “I initially thought this little man was Nigerian. You won’t believe we found him in Ivory Coast.

“#eriqmorak found him. He lives in Ivory Coast. I couldn’t see his message, so he reached out to #ogb recently_ and OGB messaged me. I spoke to the family briefly to make sure it was the boy.”

Osimhen then reached out and gifted the money to the boy, eliciting gratitude from his family, who shared a video thanking the footballer for his generosity.

Watch the video below: