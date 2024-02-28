‘Tell The World What You Know About Mohbad’s Death’ – Late Singer’s Father Challenges Wunmi

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has fired back at his son’s wife, Omawunmi, over a recent outburst on social media.

Naija News reports that Omowunmi, in a series of posts on Instagram, disclosed that she possesses significant information regarding the singer’s passing.

However, according to her, she is facing obstacles from bullies preventing her from speaking out.

Omowunmi also claimed that she is being silenced by bullies within the “industry” concerning the singer’s death.

She expressed her frustration at feeling powerless due to the continuous bullying from those with vested interests in the matter.

In response to the posts, Joseph Aloba said it is shameful that Wunmi is always seeking public sympathy and using emotional blackmail on him.

He accused Wunmi of playing games with Mohbad’s death, stressing that her family would not have been silent if such death had happened to her.

Joseph also denied claims of demanding DNA for his grandson, Liam, stating that it was Wunmi, who suggested that he should have a DNA test for the baby.

He added that Wunmi should publicly tell the world about the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death since she is privy to information regarding the demise.