‘If They Kill Me Like They Did My Husband’ – Mohbad’s Wife Cries Out, Makes Shocking Revelation

Omowunmi Aloba, wife of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has made fresh revelation about her late husband and events occurring amid controversies surrounding his death.

Recall that Mohbad died in mysterious circumstances on 12 September 2023 at the age of 27 years.

Naija News reports that a series of comments have been made by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, the wife, the mother and friends of the deceased over events that led to his demise.

In the latest episode of such revelations, Omowunmi disclosed that she possesses significant information regarding the singer’s passing.

However, according to her, she is facing obstacles from bullies preventing her from speaking out.

Omowunmi took to social media to express that she is being silenced by bullies within the “industry” concerning the singer’s death.

She expressed her frustration at feeling powerless due to the continuous bullying from those with vested interests in the matter.

“If they eventually kill me too, like they did Mohbad, just know I said it,” Omowunmi raised concerns.

She also spoke about the DNA test Mohbad’s father had been holding out for to determine the paternity of Liam, Mohbad’s son.

According to her, the issue brings her tears and pain as never for once did her husband question the paternity of their son during his lifetime.

Omowunmi wrote, “They silenced my husband by spreading rumours that he was on drugs. Now they’ve been targeting me by releasing a voice note I recorded a few years ago for medical purposes

“They’re attacking our only child by labelling him as illegitimate. My husband was messed up mentally. If he had continued speaking about his challenges, perhaps he would still be alive today.

“The last time they attacked him, I begged him to speak out. But he felt powerless against the influence of the industry gods.

“Mohbad would have sought medical treatment after his injury if he didn’t live in constant fear. He believed the medical system could be compromised, and doctors bribed to harm him.

“I know a lot, but they won’t allow me to speak my truth. If they eventually kill me too, like they did Mohbad, just know I said it.

“So many things have happened since I lost my husband, yet I can’t speak. I am helpless. I want the world to know that I tried to speak up, just as my husband always wanted to, but they bullied him to silence as they are currently doing to me.

“The DNA issue has brought tears to my eyes and pain to my heart. There has never been any doubt or discussion about Liam’s paternity until my husband’s demise.

“My husband never for once questioned the paternity of our son during his lifetime, neither did my father-in-law or his families.

“The first time I heard about his doubt was on social media. He never spoke to me personally about the DNA till this very day.

“Since November, I have been waiting for a court order to proceed with the DNA testing. However, I am now being asked to take Liam to my father-in-law so the test can be done.

“Which of you will take your son to such a man in this circumstance? Liam is the only precious gift llerioluwa left me with. I will protect him until my last breath.”