Super Falcons, Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Face South African National Teams

South Africa and Nigeria will renew their rivalries in April and June as both their senior men’s and women’s national teams will clash in the space of three months.

The rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa was ignited in the 2023 AFCON when the two countries met in the semi-final stage of the competition.

The game was so fierce that they played 120 minutes of football without a winner emerging. Nigeria finally won the game via penalties to make it to the final of the tournament where they lost to the hosts, Ivory Coast.

On April 1, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will clash with Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers fourth round at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

On April 9, Nigeria will travel to South Africa for the return leg which will take place at the Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga. The aggregate winner of the tie will represent Africa in the 2024 Olympics.

The Olympic games will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

After the clash between the Bayana Bayana and the Super Falcons, attention will turn to the men’s version of the rivalry.

On June 3, 2024, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles have already recorded two draws in the qualification series, while South Africa have recorded one defeat and one win in the campaign.

Rwanda are currently topping Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with four points in two games, South Africa are second with three points, and Nigeria are third with two points in two games.