Senate Backs Tinubu’s Request To Sack Irukera As FCCPC Boss

The Senate has approved the request of President Bola Tinubu to sack the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera.

In a letter read at the plenary on Wednesday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu asked for the Red Chamber’s permission to Irukere based on inefficiency.

Presenting the letter, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the President needs the approval of the National Assembly to sack Irukera in accordance with Section 8(1)(b) & (2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018 as amended.

The letter read, “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Act 2018. I hereby seek the kind confirmation of the Senate in respect of the disengagement from office of Babatunde Irukera as Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC with effect from January 8.“

After deliberations, the request was put to a voice vote where the ayes had it, and the Senate President hit the gavel.

Recall that Tinubu had in January sacked Irukera as the FCCPC boss and the Director-General/CEO of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alexander Okoh, with immediate effect.

However, the Presidency said the two heads of two federal government agencies were not sacked or dismissed, as reported in the media.

In a post via his official X handle on January 10, presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, Irukera and Okoh were only relieved of their duties, adding that the search for their successors has begun.

He said President Tinubu appreciated the two men who have served the country diligently and expressed gratitude for their services.