President Tinubu Sacks Irukera, Okoh As CEOs Of FCCPC, BPE

President Bola Tinubu has sacked the chief executive officers of two federal government agencies.

According to a statement on Monday, by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu has approved the immediate sack of Babatunde Irukera as the EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The President also approved the dismissal of Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

The directives are with immediate effect and in conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government.

The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

The statement reads: “In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers:

“By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect.”