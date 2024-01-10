Irukera, Okoh Only Relieved Of Their Duties, Not Dismissed – Presidency Clarifies

The Presidency, on Tuesday, made a clarification about the sack of two heads of two federal government agencies.

Recall that Tinubu, in a statement on Monday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, approved the immediate sack of Babatunde Irukera as the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The President also approved the dismissal of Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

But in a post via his official X handle on Tuesday night, presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, clarified that Irukera and Okoh were not dismissed as reported in the media.

Onanuga said both former CEOs were only relieved of their duties and not dismissed, adding that the search for their successors has begun.

He said President Tinubu appreciated the two men who have served the country diligently an expressed gratitude for their services.

He wrote: “I have followed the concerns in the media on the report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dismissed Babatunde Irukera EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

“The President’s directive did not intend a dismissal. The two men who have served our country were relieved of their duties by the President, as he scouts for their successors.

“The connotations implied in using the word dismissal were clearly not intended in the statement issued.

“President Tinubu thanks the two men for their services and wishes them well in their future endeavours.”