Photos: Gospel Singer, Moses Bliss And Fiancee, Marie Legally Tie The Knot

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, have legalized their union.

Naija News reports that the couple, who announced their engagement in January this year, had their civil wedding at a Federal Marriage Registry on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Moses took to his social media page on Tuesday night to share photos from the event, describing Marie as his gift from God.

Expressing gratitude to God, the singer declared that it is a forever bliss between the duo.

He captioned the photos: “Civil wedding done! it’s official, I’m legally married to my personal gift from God @mariewiseborn

Lord, we are grateful for helping us this far.

“This is F O V E V E R B L I S S 🤍♾️ We’re so joyful we’re legally married.”

Meanwhile, Ossai Ovie Success, a former media aide, to the ex-governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has berated gospel artiste Moses Bliss over his latest photos with his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn.

Naija News reports that the couple shared lovely photos of themselves from Marie’s graduation from Law School in the United Kingdom.

However, reacting to the pictures in a Facebook post on Thursday, Ossai said that the gospel musician committed fornication by touching Marie’s body with his.

He argued that a Christian should not touch the opposite sex before marriage.