Moses Bliss Cancelled All Engagements, Flew To London For 24 Hours To Be With Me – Singer’s Fiancee, Marie

Marie Wiseborn, the fiancee of Nigerian Gospel singer, Moses Bliss, has expressed appreciation to him for showing up to celebrate her as she got called to bar in England.

Naija News reports that Marie took to her Instagram page to share their loved-up photos and revealed distance has never stopped Moses from making her know, see, and feel loved consistently.

Marie said the singer surprised her on her big day by cancelling all his engagements and flying to London for 24 hours to be with her.

She also thanked God for making her cross paths with a man after his own heart, whose way of love reminds her of God’s love towards her.

She wrote, “Distance never stopped you from letting me know, see, and feel loved consistently. No matter the season you’d always find a way, to the extent of clearing your diary and flying to London for 24hrs, just to celebrate a milestone with me.

“I bless God for crossing my path with a man after his own heart, whose way of love reminds me of the father’s own towards me. I love you @mosesbliss.”

Reacting to the post, Moses Bliss wrote in the comment section, “My love, I’m so honoured by God to get to host you on earth for a lifetime and as every good host, I’m here to serve. I have decided that your comfort and happiness will always be my obsession. I love you❤

🎶This loving is for life, I’m loving you for life.“