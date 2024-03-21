List Of Gospel Singers Who Snubbed Nigerian Ladies To Marry Foreigners

Social media was in a frenzy earlier this week after Nigerian gospel singer, Theophilus Sunday, announced his engagement to Jamaican lady, Ashlee White.

The announcement surprised many fans and gospel music enthusiasts, especially when many were probably getting over the wedding glitz and glamour of another gospel singer, Moses Bliss, and his wife.

In this article, Naija News highlights the growing trend amongst male Nigerian gospel singers snubbing ladies on the country’s shores to pitch their tent with foreigners.

1. Moses Bliss: In January 2024, social media was washed with overwhelming reactions when Nigerian singer, Moses Bliss announced his engagement to his Ghanaian lover, Marie Wiseborn.

While many questioned Bliss’ choice of leaving Nigerian ladies for the Ghanaian UK-trained lawyer, others congratulated him. However, the couple tied the knot a month after they went public with their relationship.

2. Theophilus Sunday: In a post shared across his social media pages, Theophilus Sunday announced his engagement to a Jamaican lady, Ashlee White.

Following the revelation, some fans of the singer took to social media to congratulate him and gush about the beautiful pictures, while others expressed surprise that the musician also tolled the path of Moses Bliss.

3. Ebuka Song: Nigerian gospel singer, Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, better known by his stage name Ebuka Songs, secretly married his British wife and surprised fans with the news.

On Valentine’s Day 2024, the singer finally unveiled his wife’s face, stating that they met on the streets of London.

4. Tim Godfrey: In April 2022, the Nigerian singer announced his engagement to his American fiancee, Erica, and a few weeks later, the duo tied the knot.