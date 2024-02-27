Gospel Singer, Moses Bliss And Fiancee, Marie Stun In Pre-Wedding Photos

Nigerian Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his fiancee, Marie, have released their pre-wedding photos ahead of their upcoming wedding.

Naija News recalls that the love birds announced their engagement in January this year.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday night, Moses shared adorable photos of their pre-wedding shot and captioned them, “My safe place & peace @mariewiseborn.”

See the photos below:

Meanwhile, Marie Wiseborn, the fiancee of Nigerian Gospel singer, Moses Bliss, recently expressed appreciation to him for showing up to celebrate her as she got called to bar in England.

Naija News reports that Marie took to her Instagram page to share their loved-up photos and revealed distance has never stopped Moses from making her know, see, and feel loved consistently.

Marie said the singer surprised her on her big day by cancelling all his engagements and flying to London for 24 hours to be with her.

She also thanked God for making her cross paths with a man after his own heart, whose way of love reminds her of God’s love towards her.