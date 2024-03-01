Photos: Real Warri Pikin Looks Almost Unrecognizable At Moses Bliss’ Traditional Wedding In Ghana

Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Warri Pikin, was among Nigerian celebrities who turned up for the traditional wedding ceremony of gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wisborn.

Naija News reported that the lovebirds had their traditional wedding on Thursday, February 29.

The ceremony was held at the Underbridge, East Legon, in Ghana.

The beautiful bride looked elegant as she changed into three different attires for the event, while Moses wore a traditional attire unique to men from the South-South in Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram page, Real Warri Piking shared photos of her outfit for the event, and she looked stunning.

The comedian, who had gastric sleeve surgery, wore a fitted orange and white dress that showed off her curves alongside an orange headgear.

See photos below:

In other news, former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Queen Atang has announced her engagement to longtime lover, David.

Naija News recalls that the reality TV star made headlines in 2022 after welcoming a baby, and it was rumoured that Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, was the baby daddy following a conversation between Queen and a medical doctor which leaked online.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the BBNaija star shared photos of herself and her partner rocking matching black outfits as they posed in front of a beautiful rose flower arrangement while showing off her engagement ring.

Queen accompanied the lovely photos with a lengthy caption where she appreciated her partner and thanked him for accepting her family, among other things.