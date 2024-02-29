Photos: BBNaija’s Queen Dumps Baby Daddy, Announces Engagement To Longtime Lover

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Queen Atang has announced her engagement to longtime lover, David.

Naija News recalls that the reality TV star made headlines in 2022 after welcoming a baby, and it was rumoured that Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, was the baby daddy following a conversation between Queen and a medical doctor which leaked online.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the BBNaija star shared photos of herself and her partner rocking matching black outfits as they posed in front of a beautiful rose flower arrangement while showing off her engagement ring.

Queen accompanied the lovely photos with a lengthy caption where she appreciated her partner and thanked him for accepting her family, among other things.

She wrote, “God acted according to his timing. I’ve consistently prayed for guidance in building a loving family, fulfilling roles as a wife, mother, and follower of his teachings. His response came in due time.

“To my dear husband to be @iam_kingdaivid I thank you deeply for choosing me, for loving me, and for embracing my family as your own. Your presence has brought immense joy into my life. May God bless you abundantly. I promise to continually pray for blessings upon your life. I love you dearly❤️

“Truely what God cannot do, doesn’t exist. Thank you pastor Jerry Eze. We Dey pray, E Dey show🙏 God is here.”