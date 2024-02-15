Being Engaged Does Not Give You The Right To Do This – Former Okowa’s Aide Knocks Moses Bliss, Fiancee Over Fresh Pictures

Ossai Ovie Success, a former media aide, to the ex-governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has berated gospel artiste Moses Bliss over his latest photos with his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn.

Naija News reports that the couple shared lovely photos of themselves from Marie’s graduation from Law School in the United Kingdom.

However, reacting to the pictures in a Facebook post on Thursday, Ossai said that the gospel musician committed fornication by touching Marie’s body with his.

He argued that a Christian should not touch the opposite sex before marriage.

Sharing the couple’s pictures, he wrote, “Dear Moses Bliss , this is against Christianity,” he wrote.

“As a Christian, you are not supposed to be in this kind of position with a woman that is not your wife yet .

“You just committed fornic*tion by using your body to touch her body .

“You should know better being a Gospel singer.

“Don’t tell me this is happening because you guys are engaged .

“Being engaged doesn’t makes you guys husband and wife .

“It’s a s*n to touch a woman before marriage, like holding hands and hugging.

“In the Holy bible , 1 Corinthians 7:1 It is writing “that It is good for a man not to touch a woman”

“So this you have done , you need to ask God for forgiveness and don’t repeat this before paying her bride price.”

Below are pictures of the couple hugging,