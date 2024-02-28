Man In Police Net For Killing 20-Yr-Old Girlfriend

The Ogun State Police command have taken into custody a 29-year-old man named Jamiu Salihu, who is believed to be the lover of Miss Temitope Elemide, a 20-year-old university applicant, who was killed in the Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson for the State Police command, SP Omolola Odutola, in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to Odutola, the event was reported to the police on Sunday and is being investigated as a murder.

Naija News reports that the deceased was killed on Sunday at her family’s home in Bosero community, Olodo, in the Odeda council area.

Prior to her death, she was reportedly getting ready for the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, or UTME.

Odutola detailed that Elemide’s boyfriend was taken into custody for the murder of Elemide.

The command spokesperson said, “There was a suspected murder report on February 25, from Odeda that a lifeless body of Elemide was seen inside the room stabbed with a knife on her head and body.

“There is one Jamiu Salihu, 29-year-old boyfriend, who is suspected to have committed the heinous crime. He was (allegedly) seen coming out from the bush on the said day of the crime.”