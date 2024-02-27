Tinubu’s Sons Among Delegates On State Visit To Qatar

Seyi and Yinka, sons of President Bola Tinubu, are reportedly among the delegation to travel with their father on a State Visit to Doha, Qatar.

President Tinubu will travel to Qatar on a state visit scheduled for March 2 and 3, 2024 and will be accompanied by 38 others, which will be split into two batches.

According to SaharaReporters, the first batch of 16 people to arrive on February 28, 2024, includes Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari.

The second delegation made up of 22 people to arrive on February 29, 2024, includes Seyi Tinubu, Yinka Tinubu, Hakeem Muri-Okunola (PPS), Ambassador Victor Adekunle Adeleke (SCOP), Dr. Ade Tinubu (PP), and Subair Oluwatoyin (SSAP Household).

Naija News understands that Seyi and Yinka have accompanied their dad on virtually every foreign trip.

The trip comes amid a nationwide protest against the economic hardship, hunger and high cost of living, among others in the country.