Economic Hardship: NLC Shuns FG, Kicks Off Protest

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) members have gathered at various locations across the country for the scheduled two days of nationwide protests.

Naija News reports a heavy presence of security personnel in various states of the Federation as protesters express their frustrations at the current nationwide hardship.

This comes after a meeting between the labour union and federal government representatives ended in a deadlock on Monday night.

Those at the meeting include the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Minister for Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Head of Service, Folasade Yemi Esan; as well as representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, maintained that the protest would go on as planned.

He, however, urged the security agents to protect the protesters.

The NLC president added that their list of demands would be submitted to the National Assembly today.