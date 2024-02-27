Just In: NLC Takes Decision On Nationwide Protest After Last-minute Meeting With Tinubu Govt

Despite a last-minute meeting with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to continue with the proposed nationwide protest holding today (Tuesday).

Naija News reports that the meeting between the labour union and federal government representatives ended in a deadlock on Monday night.

Those at the meeting include the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Minister for Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Head of Service, Folasade Yemi Esan; as well as representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, maintained that the protest would go on as planned.

“The rally goes on,” he said.

Reminded about the advisory issued by the Department of State Services on the protest, he said, “It is part of their (DSS) constitutional responsibilities to make sure that the rally is peaceful while we are going to try from our own side to make sure it is peaceful.”

The NLC president added that their list of demands would be submitted to the National Assembly today.

He said: “That is all. We have concluded on that. We are not doing rallies for the sake of moving around. We have demands which we must present. Maybe by tomorrow, when we present it at the National Assembly, a copy of it will be made available to journalists.”

Recall that the NLC had earlier disclosed its resolve to go ahead with the planned protest.

The labour union also threatened to shut down services nationwide if labour members are attacked during its planned two-day protest beginning today.