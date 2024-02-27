Gunmen Kill Village Head, Two Police Officers, 11 Others In Nasarawa

The village head of Katakpa in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, Abubakar Ahmadu, alongside two police officers and 11 civilians, have been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Naija News learnt that the gunmen launched the attack at about 2am on Monday.

According to Daily Trust, a resident of the village, Ibrahim Shuaibu, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen set some houses on fire and shot sporadically at the occupants while they were trying to escape.

Shuaibu added that the gunmen had earlier attacked the police outpost in the community and killed two policemen before proceeding to attack the villagers.

Also confirming the incident, the Chairman of Toto LGA, Abdullahi Aliyu Tashas, said, “I am yet to get details of civilians killed in the attack as I am at a function right now with the Deputy Governor in Umaisha.”

However, the spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, is yet to issue any statement or comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the military, have successfully foiled a bandit attack.

During the operation, the security operatives rescued ten individuals who had been kidnapped along the Kukar Babangida and Yan Gayya Feeder Road in the state, Naija News understands.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 25th, 2024, at approximately 10:40 hours, when a combined patrol team was ambushed by a group of armed bandits wielding AK-47 rifles while conducting a routine patrol along the feeder road.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Katsina Police Command, Abubakar Aliyu, highlighted that the patrol team swiftly retaliated and successfully thwarted the attack, rescuing all ten individuals who had been kidnapped.