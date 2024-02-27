Police, Army Foil Bandits’ Attack In Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the military, have successfully foiled a bandit attack.

During the operation, the security operatives rescued ten individuals who had been kidnapped along the Kukar Babangida and Yan Gayya Feeder Road in the state, Naija News understands.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 25th, 2024, at approximately 10:40 hours, when a combined patrol team was ambushed by a group of armed bandits wielding AK-47 rifles while conducting a routine patrol along the feeder road.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Katsina Police Command, Abubakar Aliyu, highlighted that the patrol team swiftly retaliated and successfully thwarted the attack, rescuing all ten individuals who had been kidnapped.

The statement also emphasized that Aliyu Musa, the State Commissioner of Police, praised the officers for their courageous response and urged the citizens of the state to continue supporting the command and other security agencies by providing timely information to combat crime effectively. Additionally, the statement reiterated the command’s unwavering dedication to creating a safer environment in Katsina State.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Anambra State has confirmed the arrest of four suspects in connection with the killing of the President-General of the Umuoji community, Silas Onyima.

The police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, revealed on Tuesday that, through a joint effort with the Umuoji vigilante, the police detectives successfully nabbed the suspects.

Recall Naija News reported that last Friday, assailants broke into his residence and killed the deceased, Silas Onyima.

Reports indicate that the criminals attacked him in the bathroom, shooting him as he bathed, following multiple machete slashes.

Ikenga mentioned that the suspects were found in possession of the deceased’s mobile phone and ATM card.

Additionally, during their confession, they identified four other accomplices, who are currently being pursued by the police.

Ikenga said, “Police detectives of Anambra State Command working with Umuoji Vigilante have apprehended the suspected killers of the town’s President-General, who was murdered in his home at the weekend.

“Four suspects have been arrested so far. The handset and ATM card of the deceased were recovered from them. In their confession, they named four other accomplices who are now being hunted for by the police.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who was away in Ibadan on official assignment for the opening ceremony of the 14th Biennial Police Games, rushed back home when the news of the murder broke to coordinate police effort at unravelling the crime.

“The CP who commended the Police in Ogidi and Umuoji Vigilante for working together to apprehend the suspected perpetrators has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to deploy its Forensic team to the scene of the crime and take over the investigation.

“He has mandated the Homicide Team in State CID to apprehend the four accomplices still on the run and unravel the motive behind the gruesome crime.”