I Had To Undergo A Surgery That Stopped My Sexual Performance – Nollywood Actor, Kola Oyewo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kola Oyewo, has opened up on his battle with prostate enlargement.

The thespian disclosed that he first noticed that he had difficulty passing out urine in July 2019.

Oyewo said he had to undergo surgery that would stop his sexual performance.

He stated this during a visit from his colleagues, Kunle Afod and Peter Fatomilola.

Naija News reports that the prostate gland is the tube through which urine passes out of the body, and an enlarged prostate means the gland has grown bigger.

Prostate enlargement happens to almost all men as they get older.

The condition can cause urination difficulty, bladder stones, and reduced kidney function.

Sharing his experience with the ailment, the 77-year-old veteran stated that he was diagnosed with the condition after a series of tests and scans.

He was told to undergo surgery to save his life.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, the actor said he nearly died during one of the surgical procedures, adding that at one point, he decided not to do any further operations, saying this was after a surgery involving the removal of his scrota.

He said: “I had an enlarged prostate. In July 2019, I noticed that I was finding it difficult to urinate, or I would easily pee on myself.

“I went to the hospital and did several tests before I was told that my prostate is getting larger.

“I visited our family doctor in Ilaramokin, and he told me to do more tests. They told me that I was very lucky because the ailment is one that kills and that I will undergo surgery.

“My wife was also sick during that time, she had been down with a stroke since 2017. I told her about the operation that I was advised to do and returned to the hospital.

“They made an incision on my stomach and inserted something that will help me pass out urine. They told me it was to prevent me from dying immediately.

“I was also advised to undergo another surgery that will stop my sexual performance. I told them to go ahead because I no longer needed it and that my children were grownups with their kids.

“I later did the surgery and two of my children were there with me. After that, I was told to do another X-ray at the teaching hospital and that was what almost killed me.

“If I had known that I wouldn’t be able to pee from my penis after doing it, I wouldn’t have done it. I feel better now and I have even been to a movie location since then. I can work now but nothing stressful.

“When Foluke Daramola came to visit, I told her not to make any noise about the situation or beg people for money on my behalf. My children are taking care of me and I also took care of myself.”