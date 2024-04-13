Bobrisky: ‘Nigeria Has Become Dumping Ground For A Lot Of Things’ – Foluke Daramola

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, has asserted that Nigeria has become a dumping ground, because of its economic issues and loss of values.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known during an interview with Punch, expressing displeasure at how crossdressing issues are treated with flippancy.

Foluke noted that it is saddening that Nigeria’s value system is dying because the government is not doing anything.

She said, “We accommodate a lot of things in Nigeria, and that has its good and bad sides. Many cross dressers have come among us, and we gave them a soft landing. These days, the normal has become abnormal; and vice-versa, just because Nigeria has become a dumping ground for a lot of things. Even when one decides to go one’s own way, one will just find out that one is alone, and people will not relate with one.

“It hurts me to see that our value system is dying. People no longer show love genuinely. Now, it is purely based on survival instinct. Many young stars in the country have to struggle to make a difference, because the government is not doing anything. There are many young Nigerians with brilliant ideas, and when they even take it to the government, they (government) would steal it. That is why Nigerians excel more when they are abroad. Every youth has to think of how to fend for themselves, and that is why the crime rate keeps increasing.”

Speaking on the recent outrage that was triggered after her colleague, Eniola Ajao, awarded a controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known Bobrisky, the ‘best dressed female’ award at the premiere of her movie, ‘Ajakaju’, Foluke said, the producer was solely responsible for everything regarding the movie production and marketing, unlike what happens in other climes.

She said, “What happened at the premiere was because Eniola was the only one thinking for herself. She sourced the money to shoot the movie, and spent so much on it. She also had to think of an advertisement platform. Meanwhile, in some other climes, there are different platforms to assist artists with different parts of production, especially advertising. After putting together such a movie, she (Ajao) still had to think of advertising, and that could be draining.”