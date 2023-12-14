Six Popular Nigerian Celebrities Who Narrowly Escaped Death In 2023

With less than a few days to the end of 2023, the entertainment industry, during the year, also dealt with several blows ranging from deaths, robbery attacks and car accidents.

Some celebrities faced unimaginable near-death experiences that tested their faith, and they miraculously survived.

In this article, Naija News delve into the stories of six Nigerian celebrities who have stared death in the face.

1. Kelechi Udegbe: In November, Nollywood actor, Kelechi Udegbe, narrowly escaped death in a ghastly car accident.

Sharing a picture of his damaged car and a video of him recuperating at a medical facility via his Instagram page, the actor said the accident almost altered the course of his destiny within the blink of an eye.

2. Charles Okocha: Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha, popularly known as Igwe 2pac, in January, had a ghastly car accident at the third mainland bridge, Lagos.

In a post via his Instagram page, the entertainer said God saved him from the hands of death.

3. Kunle Afod: In January, Yoruba Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, survived a ghastly accident that left his driver badly burnt.

According to the actor via his Instagram page, the bus he boarded got burnt and the elderly man who offered assistance in the process sustained grave injury.

4. Charles Oniojie: Nollywood Actor, Charles Inojie, in May 2023, escaped from death after an overhead water tanker fell on his seat.

The veteran thespian, famous for his comic roles, explained in a post via Instagram that he was sitting outdoors under a tent, and three minutes after he left the spot, an overhead water tank fell there and broke, spilling its content.

5. Sylvester Madu: Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, also known as Shina Rambo, narrowly escaped death in November when gunmen invaded a drinking bar in Cameroon.

The unidentified gunmen stormed the drinking spot where the actor was hanging out with his friends. The attack claimed the lives of four people and left over ten people with serious injuries.

6. Eze Odinaka: Nigerian skitmaker, Eze Sunday Odinaka, popularly known as Mama Uka, narrowly escaped death at his home in Lekki, Lagos State, on May 31, 2023.

The video of the incident shared online showed that his house’s Plaster of Paris (PoP) ceiling collapsed on him.

