‘This Is The Most Sensible Appointment’ – Nollywood Actor, Kunle Afolayan Hails Tinubu

Nollywood actor cum producer, Kunle Afolayan, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing eleven new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

Naija News reported that the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Among those appointed into offices are entertainment guru Obi Asika, who will head the National Council for Arts and Culture, and veteran Kannywood actor and Director, Ali Nuhu, who will head the Nigerian Film Corporation.

The President mandated the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.

Reacting in a post via his Instagram page, Afolayan described the appointment as the ‘most sensible’ he had seen in government in a long time.

The movie star said he has a close relationship with at least five of the appointees, and he is optimistic that they will deliver on their jobs.

He wrote, “It’s such an exciting time as this is the most sensible government appointment I have seen in a long time, that said, The ball is now in our court as young people, stakeholders and practitioners to live up to expectations.

“I have close and personal relationships with at least five of the appointees, and I want to believe that they will deliver. God bless Nigeria and God bless the spirit of art, culture, and creative economy.”