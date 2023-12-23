I Haven’t Given Up On Tinubu Though Economy Is Tight — Foluke Daramola

Popular Nigerian actress, Foluke Daramola has stated that she has lost hope in the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, though the economy is tough.

The actress claimed that things had been terrible before Tinubu came to power, adding that this may not have been better if any other person had been there.

Daramola, in an interview with Punch, said, “It is not like if any other person had been there, it would have been better because the economy was already terrible before Tinubu came to power. Even though it (economy) is affecting my pocket deeply, the truth is that for gold to come out well, it has to be refined in fire.

“We (supporters) have not lost hope in President Bola Tinubu, but we are hoping that things will get better, and I am sure they are working towards it. If the refineries in the country are working, we can be sure that fuel prices will reduce. Change can be excruciatingly painful, but we are hoping for a better tomorrow.”

The actress revealed that the state of things hindered her from doing much in Yuletide.

Daramola, who admitted that she is also affected, said, “It has affected me because I now have more mouths to feed. There are people I usually send money to, no matter how little, but these days, even the one sent to them is not enough. Christmas is about giving and being able to support one another and make them feel loved. It has affected me because I have more responsibilities to fulfil and also show love to people around me. That has ‘tested’ my pocket.”

Story continues below advertisement



The actress said she would travel outside the country to celebrate the Yuletide with her family. That was even as she stated that she intended to celebrate her next birthday with some veteran actors.