‘It Is Worrisome That Someone Who Has Never Won Election In His Ward Is Asking For Uzodinma To Be Sacked’

National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South East, Arodiogbu Ijeomah, has questioned the call from a former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu for Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma to be removed as the chairman of the APC Governors’ forum.

Ijeomah had questioned the political credentials of Okechukwu for him to be demanding Uzodinma’s sack.

Naija News recalls following the fallout of the controversial Edo State APC primaries, which was later declared inconclusive by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Okechukwu had said Uzodinma should be removed before he wrecks the party.

But Ijeomah, in his response, said the Imo State Governor has not done anything to warrant his removal.

He also mocked Okechukwu’s political achievements, describing him as a politician who has never won anything, even in his polling booth or ward.

His words: “As the National Vice Chairman of the party for the zone, I must frown at the penchant for certain elements to openly cast aspersions on our leaders in the party. While I understand that this is a democracy and in a democracy there must be disagreements between persons, such disagreements must stem on how to grow the party in the zone and not the pull-him-down syndrome recently exhibited by a number of failed politicians such as the likes of Osita Okechukwu.

“It is worrisome that the likes of Okechukwu, who have never won an election either in his polling booth or in his ward will turn around and throw careless words against the leadership of Senator Uzodinma.

“What crimes or misdeeds did Governor Uzodinma commit in the discharge of his duties as Chairman of the Edo State Primary Committee? When did the declaration of a Personal Assistant to someone who naturally shouldn’t be a member of the National Working Committee override that of the Chairman of a committee set up by the party?

“Osita Okechukwu even went on to accuse Governor Uzodimma who was never near the collation centre chaired by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State in Anambra during the 2021 primaries for the party’s failure in Anambra.

“This is laughable, even at that, what of the party’s successes in the region? Today the party at the states within the zone is being run by real politicians and not those who are APC in the day and another thing else at night. Today the party is flourishing within the nooks and crannies of the zone. This wasn’t the case before Governor Hope Uzodimma assumed leadership of the zone a few years ago.”