‘Remove Gov Uzodinma, He Does Not Understand Demands Of His Office’ – Okechukwu Tells APC Governors

A foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has urged the Progressive Governors Forum, (PGF) to remove Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as its chairman, before he wrecks the party.

Okechukwu made the call while reacting to the controversies that marred the Edo State Gubernatorial Primary, which Uzodimma chaired.

Naija News reported that the primary election, marred by disputes, initially had a member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, declared the winner by Uzodimma, the chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, at the Protea Hotel in Benin.

In a parallel development, Senator Monday Okpebholo was announced as the victor at a separate event held at the residence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, also in Benin City.

Adding to the complexity, Ojo Babatunde, speaking on behalf of local government returning officers, later proclaimed Anamero Sunday Dekeri, another House of Representatives member, as the winner of the contentious poll.

However, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, Okechukwu appealed to the Progressive Governors Forum to, as a matter of urgent national importance, remove Uzodinma as chairman “for the mismanagement of Edo State Gubernatorial Primary election which regrettably produced three candidates, a sordid scenario not befitting of a progressive party.”

Okechukwu wondered why Uzodimma who could not handle a similar assignment in 2020 was given a second assignment.

He posed critical questions at the APC Governors Forum, adding that Uzodimma does not understand the demands of his office.

He said, “Why would Uzodimma, who bungled a similar assignment in Edo 2020, be given a second assignment? How many more malfeasance do we still expect from my big brother, before he is eased out of vital assignments?

“How can a sane Chairman of APC Governors Forum deliberately breach the extant laws by announcing result with impunity, albeit consigned to the dust bin his elementary knowledge that it is the sole duty of the Returning Officer?

“Based on the foregoing, is it appropriate for chairman of Progressive Governors Forum to abandon the more germane issue of advising Mr President alongside with other progressive governors on how best to rescue Nigeria from the dire economic doldrums, thus chasing rat while the house is burning?

“For me, it is obvious that Uzodimma seems not to understand the demands of his office as chairman Progressive Governors Forum, but chooses to meddle with political assignments, which amounts to chasing rat while the house is on fire.

“Moreover, our party should take serious steps to quickly repair the monumental damage that Governor Hope Uzodimma has done to the image of our national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, whom he cajoled into endorsement of his cancelled shambolic primary election.”