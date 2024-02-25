Customs Rice: APC Mourns Member, Others Who Died In Stampede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that one of its members, Comfort Adebanjo, died alongside six others while attempting to buy rice that the Nigeria Customs Service had seized and was selling to cushion the impact of the nation’s economic crisis.

The ruling party confirmed the news on Saturday in an obituary statement in which it mourned the late party member and others who died in the stampede.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Nigerian Customs Service had earlier announced plans to distribute seized food items seized from smugglers.

However, the process which started on Friday was reported to have resulted in a stampede, leading to the death of some citizens who had attempted to benefit from the initiative.

Adebanjo was one of the seven people who died in the stampede, according to the Coordinator of FKL Ward E1 of the Lagos State APC, Oluwafemi Fadahunsi and Secretary, Comrade Adebari Adewale.

Adebanjo wrote, “It is with heavy hearts and regret we announce the painful death of one of our members in FKL WARD E1, Mrs Adebanjo Comfort Funmilayo of house number 104, Ibidun street by AKINHANMI street, Ojuelegba.

“She was among the 7 victims who died in the course of buying custom rice at Yaba.

“May God grant all the members of her family and all the residents of WARD E1 the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”